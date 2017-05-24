Manchester Bombing: Premier Notley statement

By Gateway Gazette

May 24

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about the bombing in Manchester:

“On behalf of the Province of Alberta, I express deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and hurt in yesterday’s senseless terrorist attack in Manchester.

“This attack was cruel, it targeted young people, specifically young women, and it will do nothing to shake our resolve. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom and with everyone who values free and open societies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those mourning this brutal act.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Taking Action to Protect Electricity Consumers

Turner Valley Storefront Enhancement Program

Millarville Horticultural Club: Annual Plant Sale

Where Am I Going to Go? What Am I Going to Do?

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Millarville Horticultural Club: Annual Plant Sale Next Post Sheriffs Shutdown Calgary Drug House
%d bloggers like this: