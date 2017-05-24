Manchester Bombing: Premier Notley statement

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about the bombing in Manchester:

“On behalf of the Province of Alberta, I express deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and hurt in yesterday’s senseless terrorist attack in Manchester.

“This attack was cruel, it targeted young people, specifically young women, and it will do nothing to shake our resolve. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom and with everyone who values free and open societies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those mourning this brutal act.”