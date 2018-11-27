Many Canadians are More Prepared for a Stormy Day than a Financial Emergency: RBC - Gateway Gazette

Accessing digital, online and mobile banking and advice can help
Canadians ensure sunnier skies in their financial future
TORONTO – Let’s face it: Canadians are weather-obsessed. A majority of us (62 per cent) check the weather online or through an app daily, according to a recent RBC poll. We’re a nation that wants to know when to pull out our umbrellas for stormy weather, but we aren’t on top of ‘rainy day’ preparation when it comes to our personal finances.
As the RBC poll discovered, roughly half (44 per cent) of Canadians admit they are better prepared for weather-related events than a financial emergency. The poll also found that:
“Staying digitally connected with your finances has the added benefit of prompting you to take action to build your financial future – much the same as a weather forecast predicting storm clouds prompts you to pull out an umbrella,” explained Richa Hingorani, Senior Director, Digital Strategy, RBC. “While you don’t need to check in on your finances each time you head out the door, knowing what lies ahead of you, and being able to plan for the future, is crucial.”
Hingorani heads up MyAdvisor at RBC, which digitally connects clients with financial advisors in real time, where they can work together on an interactive dashboard that shows the impact that even a small amount of savings can have on future finances. “No matter what the season,” Hingorani added, “remember there are experts who can help you weather any financial circumstances – and ensure there are sunny skies in your financial future!”
Tips to help weather any financial forecast
About the 2018 RBC Financial Forecast Survey
The survey was conducted by Ipsos from August 31 to September 6, 2018 on behalf of RBC, through an online national survey of 2,002 Canadians aged 18+, including 1,707 who engage in online banking. The results are considered accurate to within ± 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
