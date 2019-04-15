Maple Leaf Advances Leadership in Rapidly Growing Plant-Based Protein Market with Construction of a World-Class Production Facility - Gateway Gazette

Investment Community Conference Call April 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST

MISSISSAUGA, ON/CNW/ – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (TSX: MFI) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenleaf Foods, SPC, today announced plans to construct a US$310 million plant-based protein food processing facility in Shelbyville, Indiana. At approximately 230,000 square feet, it will be the largest facility and investment of its kind in North America. The Company will also invest approximately US$26 million to keep pace with ongoing growth in demand at its existing facilities. This strategic initiative will support Maple Leaf’s continued growth and leadership in the rapidly expanding market for plant-based protein.

“With Lightlife and Field Roast, we own the leading brands in the North American refrigerated plant-based protein market,” said Michael H. McCain, President and CEO. “This investment will secure our ongoing leadership in this rapidly expanding market. By establishing a large-scale North American network, we will continue to meet rapidly growing demand for delicious protein alternatives and create a centre of excellence for innovation. It will escalate the financial contribution of this business and advance Maple Leaf’s vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth.”

The new Shelbyville facility will be supported by approximately US$50 million in government and utility grants and incentives, including US$9.6 million toward capital and one-time start-up costs, and approximately US$40 million in 10-year operational support. Maple Leaf expects to incur one-time start-up costs of US$34 million and will fund this strategic initiative through a combination of cash flow from operations and debt.

This expanded network will support the Company’s growth expectations through 2024, with future expansion expected. It will deliver an excellent return on capital for shareholders, in the range of

13% – 16%, based on underlying long-term growth estimates. By 2022, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Company’s plant-based protein network will be in line with Maple Leaf’s overall EBITDA margin target of 14% – 16% and will continue to grow in the following years as capacity utilization increases.

The acquisitions of Lightlife Foods Holding Inc. in Turners Falls, Massachusetts and the Field Roast Grain Meat Company in Seattle, Washington provided Maple Leaf with the #1 and #2 brands, a diversified product portfolio and an extensive customer base for refrigerated plant-based protein. These businesses have consistently outperformed expectations and are expected to reach full capacity utilization in 2020.

Plant-based protein represent a US$1 billion North American market. Refrigerated products represent approximately 24% of the total market and delivered approximately 40% sales growth in 2018, significantly outpacing the broader category. High growth rates are expected to continue as people increasingly seek more protein in their diet and delicious options, and as innovation continues to increase product appeal and variety.

The new Shelbyville facility will be the largest and most modern of its kind in North America, solidifying Maple Leaf’s leadership in the fast-growing plant-based protein market. It will double the Company’s current production capacity and support a rich pipeline of innovation to meet increasing consumer demand and fuel market growth. The facility will produce tempeh, franks, sausages and raw foods. This includes the recently launched Lightlife™ Burger, which offers a superior product that leverages the Company’s decades of culinary and market expertise. The new facility will service customers across North America, expanding and complementing the Company’s existing, extensive supply chain network.

Construction on the 57-acre property is expected to start in late spring of 2019, with production start-up expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The site is well located with easy access for freight traffic and labour recruitment. The site supports future expansion with multiple phases of investment expected over the next decade to meet forecasted market growth. The Company expects to employ approximately 460 people at the new facility once start-up is completed.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.