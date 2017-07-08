Marianne Ryan Sworn in as Alberta’s Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner

Marianne Ryan was sworn in as Alberta’s ninth Ombudsman and second Public Interest Commissioner in a ceremony in the Alberta Legislature on July 4th. She is the first woman to serve in either of these roles.

“Given her varied experience as an accomplished investigator and adjudicator with a proven leadership record, I am confident that Marianne Ryan will serve the people well in her new dual role as Alberta’s Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

The offices of the Ombudsman and the Public Interest Commissioner report to the Legislative Assembly and have the authority to perform a broad range of responsibilities, duties and functions prescribed in the Ombudsman Act and Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Act.

Ms. Ryan most recently served as the Commanding Officer for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Alberta and was one of the highest ranking RCMP officers in Canada, a position she retired from earlier this year. Over the course of her distinguished 35-year career in policing throughout Canada, Ms. Ryan held a variety of roles, including Officer in Charge (Integrated Proceeds of Crime), Officer in Charge (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit), Regional Change Management Leader, Human Resources Officer and Criminal Operations Officer.

Ms. Ryan joined the RCMP in 1982 after obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario. She is a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal and the Order of Merit of the Police Forces. She is also the recipient of the RMCP long-service medal, bronze clasp and star and silver clasp and stars. Ms. Ryan was recognized by Global Television as a Woman of Vision in 2014. That same year she was the recipient of the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award and recognized as one of Alberta’s 50 most influential people by Alberta Venture magazine.

In May 2017, Ms. Ryan was recommended by the Select Special Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner Search Committee to serve as Alberta’s Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner. She was subsequently appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council following the passing of a motion by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

Visit our Flickr page for more photos of the event: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ legassemblyofab/.