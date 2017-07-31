Mark your Calendars for Okotoks Chilifest on August 26!

This wonderful and popular event is happening from 11am-4pm in Downtown Okotoks.

Western-themed activities take over downtown Okotoks, including the central event – a chili cook off. Come down to taste the chili creations or register a team and compete! Spice up your weekend with chili sampling, children’s activities, live music, and an outdoor artisan street market!

Okotoks Conservation Educators will also be present at the event. Come ask and learn about the Town of Okotoks’ Sustainability and Conservation programs and initiatives.

Compete in the Chili Fest Cook Off!

Enter your team into the Chili Fest Cook Off on Saturday, August 26! Deadline to register is about 2 weeks prior to the event.

To register a team contact:

Dr. Morris Gibson School Chair

Email: [email protected] com

Chili Tasting: 11 AM to 1 PM

Head to Downtown Okotoks (Elizabeth Street) for the Chili Cook Off. Tasting will take place from 11 am to 1 pm. Taste the day away, then vote for the chili you like best! The Chili Tasting area is at Elk Ave & Elizabeth St. Plus enjoy live entertainment and a street market with artisan vendors.

Tasting tickets: $5 each.

For more details, click here.

