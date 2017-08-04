Marv’s Classic Car Show a Hit Once Again

Marv’s 10th Annual Classic Car Show was a huge success again this year. There were around 250 cars in the show which stretched from Centre Avenue south along 1st Street SW or almost four blocks.

Once again the entertainment was provided by Elvis impersonator, Will Reeb followed by Marty Antonini and the Bee Bops in the morning. The afternoon crowd enjoyed the North 40 Band and a Zumba Entertainer

The Foothills Lions Club held a pancake breakfast that raised funds for local organizations. Blueberry pancakes and apple-flavoured sausages plus a drink were offered for just $5 per person. Many thanks to the Lions that volunteered their time (and some entertainment of their own) to cook this delicious food and kick start the morning.

Photos Courtesy of Gloria Wessner

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

