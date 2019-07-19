Maskwacis RCMP Investigate Deaths of Two Children - Gateway Gazette

Samson Cree Nation, Alta. – The Maskwacis RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) is investigating the deaths of two toddlers which occurred on July 16, 2019.

At 6:44 p.m., the RCMP responded to a call for assistance about two missing children. The children were subsequently located by the family in a body of water on the property belonging to the family. Efforts were made on scene to resuscitate the children prior to EMS arrival. The children were transported to the hospital where they were determined to be deceased.

Investigation into the cause of this incident remains ongoing by the Maskwacis GIS with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit. Preliminary information reveals no indication of criminality in relation to this occurrence. The RCMP can confirm that these children were siblings.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the outcome of the search for these children was not what we hoped for” says Inspector McLaren, Officer in Charge of the Maskwacis RCMP. “Right now a family, and the whole community, is in shock and mourning and we hope that their privacy will be respected.”

Further information will not be available.