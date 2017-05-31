May Long Weekend Draws Surge of Visitors

Provincial historic sites, museums and archives saw a 24 per cent increase this past May long weekend as thousands of visitors experienced Alberta’s history.

More than 21,100 people celebrated the Victoria Day long weekend (May 20-22) at Alberta heritage facilities across the province – compared with last year’s May long weekend attendance of 16,078 visitors.

“I’m thrilled that our historic sites, museums and archives continue to be a big hit with Albertans. They are great places to learn, have fun, and connect with the past. This is a true example of how Alberta’s heritage continues to play a vital role in making life better for families and growing Alberta’s tourism sector.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

In particular, the following facilities saw an increase in visitation:

Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology welcomed more than 14,612 people through their doors (nine per cent increase from 2016)

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage welcomed 2,814 visitors (84 per cent increase from 2016 when the weather was bad)

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump welcomed 1,282 visitors (34 per cent increase from 2016)

There are 20 provincial historic sites, museums and archives in Alberta.

Drawing upon millions of records, photographs, fossils and artifacts, provincial heritage facilities serve as Alberta’s collective memory and educate visitors about the moments, stories and people that have shaped Alberta.

Visitors can experience hands-on, authentic learning about everything from close-up encounters with dinosaurs and vintage vehicles to ancient bison-hunting culture and tasting delicious Ukrainian cuisine.

There are many activities to enjoy at museums and provincial historic sites throughout the summer. Albertans can experience all provincial historic sites and museums with the Experience Alberta’s History annual pass. For a moderate fee, get unlimited admission to heritage facilities for one year, from the date of purchase.