May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

What do you know about preventing tick bites?
Here are some tips from the Lyme Disease Association of Alberta:
- Use insect repellant containing 30% DEET on clothes and exposed skin. Use as directed by the manufacturer.
- Child sprays must indicate “repels ticks” on the label
- Organic sprays may be used at your own discretion – knowing that not all have been proven to repel ticks
- Permethrin spray might be considered on clothing if you are in a high-risk location or workplace
- Wear long pants (tucked into socks for added protection), long sleeve shirts and closed-toe shoes, if possible. This helps prevent ticks from skin contact.
- Wearing light coloured clothing makes it easier to spot ticks and remove them before a bite occurs.
- Minimize brush contact when possible. (Ticks perch on grass and brush waiting for passersby)
- Do DAILY TICK CHECKS on yourself and family members. Check body and hair thoroughly. When outdoors, check clothing often for ticks.
- Seek medical attention immediately if bitten. DO NOT wait for symptoms!
- If any type of rash, redness, and/or irritation develops anywhere on the body, take a picture alongside a coin to show size. Keep in mind that less than 50% of infected people report a rash so it is possible to not get one and still have an infection. Just because you don’t have a rash doesn’t mean you’re not infected.
- If you are bitten but a tick, seek medical attention quickly and request preventative antibiotics. Adults & children have different antibiotic selections.
- It is important to note that not all ticks are infected with Lyme disease but a growing number do – making prevention key!
Sign up for Lyme Disease Association of Alberta’s newsletter or get involved: http://albertalyme.org/get-involved/sign-up-free
Thank you to the Glenbow Ranch Park for sharing this important information!
Like this:
Like Loading...