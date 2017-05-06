May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

What do you know about preventing tick bites?

Here are some tips from the Lyme Disease Association of Alberta:

Use insect repellant containing 30% DEET on clothes and exposed skin. Use as directed by the manufacturer.

Organic sprays may be used at your own discretion – knowing that not all have been proven to repel ticks

Permethrin spray might be considered on clothing if you are in a high-risk location or workplace

Wear long pants (tucked into socks for added protection), long sleeve shirts and closed-toe shoes, if possible. This helps prevent ticks from skin contact.

Wearing light coloured clothing makes it easier to spot ticks and remove them before a bite occurs.

Minimize brush contact when possible. (Ticks perch on grass and brush waiting for passersby)

Do DAILY TICK CHECKS on yourself and family members. Check body and hair thoroughly. When outdoors, check clothing often for ticks.

Seek medical attention immediately if bitten. DO NOT wait for symptoms!

If any type of rash, redness, and/or irritation develops anywhere on the body, take a picture alongside a coin to show size. Keep in mind that less than 50% of infected people report a rash so it is possible to not get one and still have an infection. Just because you don’t have a rash doesn’t mean you’re not infected.

If you are bitten but a tick, seek medical attention quickly and request preventative antibiotics. Adults & children have different antibiotic selections.

Sign up for Lyme Disease Association of Alberta’s newsletter or get involved: http://albertalyme. org/get-involved/sign-up-free

Thank you to the Glenbow Ranch Park for sharing this important information!

