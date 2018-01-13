Mayor Naheed Nenshi: Looking Back at 2017

Mayor Naheed Nenshi takes a look back on 2017, highlighting Calgary’s collective achievements as part of his annual year in review video.

“At The City of Calgary, we have a simple purpose, to make life better every day for Calgarians,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “I’d like to share with you how in 2017 we worked hard every day to support our five priorities.”

The City made significant strides to help make Calgary a prosperous city in 2017; a place where we attract top talent, where there is opportunity for all, and the best place in Canada to start and grow a business:

The City invested nearly $2 billion into the economy to build infrastructure, creating almost 7,500 direct jobs;

Supported 50 new businesses moving to Calgary and 8,000 new startups across Calgary;

There was over $4 billion from City partners in new building construction in Calgary;

The City invested in building new and renovated affordable housing; and

Implemented ‘Enough for All,’ an anti-poverty strategy that included building community hubs across the city and investing in Canada’s first sliding scale Transit pass.

The City worked to keep Calgarians moving; a place where people and goods can move well and safely throughout Calgary:

Twenty new transportation projects opened this summer, including four brand-new interchanges, one of which is Canada’s first diverging diamond interchange at MacLeod and 162 Ave S;

The full 46 kilometre vision for the Green Line was approved by Council, and funding commitments were made by all three levels of government; and

Work has started to address the congestion on Crowchild Trail over the Bow River.

In 2017, the following initiatives helped to maintain a healthy and green city:

The Green Cart program rolled out to all Calgarians in 2017, reducing garbage by more than 50 per cent, keeping 15 million kg of waste out of landfills (2,508 trucks loads);

Two new recreation facilities opened this year, with two more on the way;

Calgarians were able to enjoy mobile skate parks across the city; and

The City helped to encourage all Calgarians to incorporate physical activity into everyday life through Get Moving YYC and The Mayor’s Walk Challenge.

To be a city of inspiring neighbourhoods, The City worked on improvements to new and existing communities:

New fire halls and community infrastructure were built, helping to enable new neighbourhoods and revitalize existing ones;

Prairie Winds Park re-opened this year, a vital part of Calgary’s northeast communities; and

The City invested in the Main Streets program that will bring more shopping and living opportunities to 33 streets across Calgary.

The City strives to be a well-run city:

In October, Calgary had the highest voter turnout in over 40 years; and

Over the last four years, The City found over $325 million in efficiencies in our budget, helping to keep taxes low.

2017 was a great year for Calgary, and with a new year on the horizon, there’s exciting things in store for Calgarians in 2018.

“I want to recognize the efforts of all Calgarians in making Calgary a great place to live,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “Thank you for what you do every single day to make this community stronger and better. On behalf of my City of Calgary colleagues and from my family to yours, Merry Christmas and all the best for 2018.”

