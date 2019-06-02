Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee Hosts Skatemania - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB – The sixth year is here for High River’s Skatemania! The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee will host five events throughout the summer to engage both youth and families.

The free fun events take place (weather permitting) on Thursdays: June 6, July 11, July 25, August 8 and August 22 from 5-8pm. Along with the Block Party Trailer, there will be food, prizes and even friendly competitions at the High River Skate Park (across from Highwood High School).

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee (MYAC) is a group of local youth helping High River be a vibrant, well planned community, with youth and for youth.

The MYAC members:

Share their priorities in the community

Bring about change

Provide a Youth Voice in High River

Memberships are now available, if you are between the ages of 14 and 19 and are interested in art, sports, music, academics, drama, gaming, writing, boarding, or anything else, we want to hear what you have to say! Please complete the application form or contact Amanda King at [email protected] or 403-603-3454.

If you know a youth in the community (High River and Foothills area) who you would like to nominate to be a member of the MYAC please complete the nomination form or contact or contact Amanda King at [email protected] or 403-603-3454.

For more information and to get the forms for membership or nomination visit https://highriver.ca/mayors-youth-advisory-committee/

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee is on Instagram: @hr_youthmyac