MD Councillor Addresses Residents’ Speed Limit Concerns on Highway 22X

Many residents have contacted me about changing the speed limit back to 90 km/hr on Hwy 22X, since no construction is going on.

I have spoken with the folks in charge of the SW Calgary Ring Road Construction engagement to convey your message.

Apparently, my request is being shared with the construction team, but they want more people to speak up if this is really the desire of more than a few people.

So, if you want to have the speed limit raised on Hwy 22X now, when no construction is going on:

Please phone: 403.212.0565 (24/7), to have your request recorded.

Or, email: [email protected]

All the Best,

Suzanne Oel

Councillor, Div. 4

M.D. of Foothills

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

