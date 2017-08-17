MD of Foothills 2017 Municipal Elections

The next general municipal election is Monday, October 16, 2017.

Municipal District of Foothills No. 31 elections are regulated by the Elections Bylaw passed under the authority of the Local Authorities Election Act.

Running for Municipal Office In Alberta – A Guide for Candidates – pdf

Election Signs in the MD – What you need to know – pdf

Candidate Registration Form – pdf

New Councillor Division Boundaries – Divisional Boundary Map

General Election- Information for Candidates

Appendix A- All Forms Relevant to Candidates and Appendix B- Code of Conduct for Councilors– pdf

NEW! Candidate Registration

In accordance with the changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the M.D. of Foothills will maintain a registry of individuals that intend to be candidates.

If someone wishes to run in future municipal elections, and intends to begin raising funds and receive donations for that purpose, they must be registered with the Municipality under Section 147.21 of the Act before accepting any campaign contributions.

The future candidate must disclose his/her/ intent to run by providing the following information using the form above;

Full name and address Location(s) where records of the candidate are maintained, and where any communications may be addressed. Names and addresses of financial institutions to be used for the purpose of depositing campaign contributions, Names of the signing authorities for all institutions listed.

Council Code of Conduct

Under the Alberta Governments Bill 20 (2015) “Municipal Government Amended Act” (One of three new Bills that the Alberta Government has approved in the last three years in order to amend various portions of the MGA) Alberta municipalities will be required to establish, by bylaw, a code of conduct for elected officials. This amendment has been approved but will not come into effect until the adoption of the related regulation – anticipated in the Fall of 2017. However, M.D. Council decided to adopt a Code of Conduct ahead of the requirement so that it would be in place prior to the elections in the fall. The Code of Conduct that was approved was developed based on a “sample” regulation that was provided by the Province, but it is anticipated that the final regulation will be very similar. If the regulation, once adopted, requires that the current Code be amended the new Council may pass a bylaw amending the Code.

Council Code of Conduct, Bylaw 30/2017 is found here in our Resource Library

