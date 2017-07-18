MD of Foothills: Fire Ban in Effect!

As of 1:10 pm, July 17, 2017 there is a Burning Ban on all open fires including burning barrels and Fire Works in the Municipal District of Foothills #31 and the Village of Longview. All open fires are to be extinguished and any open burning permits canceled. This ban will be in effect until all areas in the MD of Foothills and the Village of Longview receive substantial moisture and approval is received to lift the fire ban.

Alberta Fire Bans

Fire permits are required for any burning in the Forest Protection Area (excluding campfires).

You can get a fire permit by contacting the Environment and Sustainable Resource Development office in:

Calgary 403-297-8800

Blairmore 403-562-3210

For information on wildfire status: Alberta Wildfire Status

Fire Permits are mandatory in the MD of Foothills!

Burning Permits & Regulations

The burning of prohibited debris is against the law. Prohibited debris includes but is not limited to this list:

Tires

Plastics

Household Garbage

Paint and paint cans

Used motor oil

Furniture

Treated Products

Please only burn clean burnable debris. Other material can be disposed of at the Foothills Landfill and regular tipping fees will apply for MD of Foothills residents.

