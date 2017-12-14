MD of Foothills Issues Fire Advisory

With higher than normal, dry temperatures in the forecast, the MD of Foothills has imposed a fire advisory until further notice.

This means the MD will not issue any new burning permits, but existing permits will still be valid until there expiry date.

Safe campfires are still allowed for now, but that could change if conditions worsen.

Residents in the MD of Foothills are asked to use extreme caution when burning.

Approved on this day December 13/2017 by Municipal District of Foothills 31 Council.

