MD of Foothills Announces Name Change to Foothills County - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB. Municipal District of Foothills No. 31 announces name change to Foothills County effective January 1, 2019. The Province of Alberta has approved the name change to Foothills County.

With the beginning of the New Year, you will hear Foothills County when you call the municipality and will see the new name within the same logo.

“We are happy to finally announce the name change. The title of county is recognized nationally and internationally. Foothills County is a name that is easy to find, remember and say,” said Reeve Spilak. “This will benefit the municipality as we continue to encourage industrial and commercial growth – provincially, nationally and worldwide.”

Renaming to Foothills County brings the municipality into alignment with the majority of other rural municipalities in Alberta that are recognized as counties. It does not affect existing policies and agreements.

Costs associated with changing the name will be minimal. Only the name within the logo is changing; the logo and brand remain the same. Existing gateway signage on the main highways is old and plans to replace the signage are in place, making this an opportune time. Other costs such as stationery and print material will be incurred only when existing materials are used up and reprinting is required. Decals identifying municipal vehicles will be replaced on a needs basis.

Foothills County encompasses a diverse rural landscape in which leadership and planning support a strong agricultural heritage, vibrant communities, a balanced economy and the stewardship of natural capital for future generations.