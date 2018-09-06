MD of Foothills: Fire Ban Lifted - Gateway Gazette

Effective September 4, 2018 at 4:13 pm.

The Municipal District of Foothills No. 31, by order of Council, has lifted the fire ban imposed on August 8, 2018. All open fires will now be allowed by obtaining a burning permit issued by the MD of Foothills Website. Fire Inspectors may request to inspect your burn pile before issuing a burn permit. Burn Permits are available free of charge

The burning of prohibited debris is against the law. Prohibited debris includes but is not limited to this list:

Tires, Plastics, Household Garbage, Paint and paint cans, Used motor oil and filters, Furniture, Treated Products, Animal Carcasses

Please only burn clean burnable debris. All other material can be disposed of at the Foothills Regional Landfill.

For further information www.mdfoothills.com