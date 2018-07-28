MD of Foothills has lifted the Fire Ban - Gateway Gazette

M.D. of Foothills #31. July 27th, 2018.
As of 08:30 a.m. today in the Municipal District of Foothills # 31, by order of Council, has lifted the Fire
Ban imposed on July 20, 2018. All open fires will now be allowed by obtaining a burning permit issued
by the MD of Foothills Website. Fire Inspectors may request to inspect your burn pile before issuing a
burn permit.
Burn Permits are available free of charge
The burning of prohibited debris is against the law. Prohibited debris includes but is not limited to this
list:
Tires
Plastics
Household Garbage
Paint and paint cans
Used motor oil and filters
Furniture
Treated Products
Animal Carcasses
Please only burn clean burnable debris. All other material can be disposed of at the Foothills Regional
Landfill.
Thank you,
James (Jim) Smith, SCO-Fire
Foothills Fire Chief
O: 403.603.3569 | F: 403.2543145
C: 587.227.9949 | E: [email protected]
309 MacLeod Trail | Box 5605 | High River, AB | T1V 1M7