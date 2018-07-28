MD of Foothills has lifted the Fire Ban - Gateway Gazette

M.D. of Foothills #31. July 27th, 2018.

As of 08:30 a.m. today in the Municipal District of Foothills # 31, by order of Council, has lifted the Fire

Ban imposed on July 20, 2018. All open fires will now be allowed by obtaining a burning permit issued

by the MD of Foothills Website. Fire Inspectors may request to inspect your burn pile before issuing a

burn permit.

Burn Permits are available free of charge

The burning of prohibited debris is against the law. Prohibited debris includes but is not limited to this

list:

 Tires

 Plastics

 Household Garbage

 Paint and paint cans

 Used motor oil and filters

 Furniture

 Treated Products

 Animal Carcasses

Please only burn clean burnable debris. All other material can be disposed of at the Foothills Regional

Landfill.

Thank you,

James (Jim) Smith, SCO-Fire

Foothills Fire Chief

O: 403.603.3569 | F: 403.2543145

C: 587.227.9949 | E: [email protected]

309 MacLeod Trail | Box 5605 | High River, AB | T1V 1M7