MD of Foothills has lifted the Fire Ban - Gateway Gazette

MD of Foothills has lifted the Fire Ban

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 28

M.D. of Foothills #31. July 27th, 2018.

As of 08:30 a.m. today in the Municipal District of Foothills # 31, by order of Council, has lifted the Fire
Ban imposed on July 20, 2018. All open fires will now be allowed by obtaining a burning permit issued
by the MD of Foothills Website. Fire Inspectors may request to inspect your burn pile before issuing a
burn permit.

Burn Permits are available free of charge

The burning of prohibited debris is against the law. Prohibited debris includes but is not limited to this
list:
 Tires
 Plastics
 Household Garbage
 Paint and paint cans
 Used motor oil and filters
 Furniture
 Treated Products
 Animal Carcasses

Please only burn clean burnable debris. All other material can be disposed of at the Foothills Regional
Landfill.

Thank you,
James (Jim) Smith, SCO-Fire
Foothills Fire Chief
O: 403.603.3569 | F: 403.2543145
C: 587.227.9949 | E: [email protected]
309 MacLeod Trail | Box 5605 | High River, AB | T1V 1M7

