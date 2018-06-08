MD of Foothills Open Houses to Engage Residents on Updates and Changes - Gateway Gazette

Monday, June 11 – East Longview Hall – map

Thursday, June 14 – Scott Seaman Sports Rink – map

Monday, June 18 – Priddis Community Hall – map

Tuesday, June 19 – Crescent Point Regional Field House – map

The MD of Foothills is hosting four open houses in June. We will provide information about our new Responsible Dog Ownership bylaw, proposed changes to our Community Standards bylaw, policy direction regarding Secondary Suites, policy direction for Cannabis and proposed municipal name change.

Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw – changes Changes have been proposed to replace the existing Dog Control Bylaw with an updated Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw. The proposed changes will bring the existing bylaw into compliance with the Provincial Offences and Procedures Act, provide new operational processes and tools to enable officers to better investigate and respond to complaints and ensure public safety along with making the bylaw more accessible through the use of clear terminology.

Community Standards Bylaw – changes The Community Standards Bylaw requires updating and revisions to make it consistent with other MD bylaws, specifically the Land Use Bylaw. A secondary intent is to provide clearer, plain language to aid in the interpretation of the bylaw by the public and the courts.

We recognize that there may also be additional issues that our residents would like to see addressed in this bylaw. Information about issues that you feel should be included in the new bylaw is welcome, along with your feedback on the proposed changes.

Secondary Suites – policy direction Three open houses were held in March of 2018 to discuss secondary suites within the municipality. A summary of the feedback from these open houses can now be found on the MD’s website at mdfoothills.com. Staff is developing policy direction and implementation strategies to allow secondary suites use within the municipality. Information about the proposed phased approach to this issue and general policy direction will be presented at the June open houses.

We want to know what you think about both the phased approach to implementation and policy direction.

Cannabis – policy direction The federal government is planning to legalize recreational use of Cannabis across Canada this summer. Different aspects of the production, sale and consumption of Cannabis will be controlled at all three levels of government (federal, provincial and municipal). The role of municipalities is primarily to regulate land use, development requirements for retail sales establishments and regulation of public consumption. Information will be presented and your feedback is welcome.