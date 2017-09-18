MD of Pincher Creek: Fire Update as of 2:45pm Sept 18 2017

– The mandatory evacuation order for South of Oil Basin Road to the Waterton Park Boundary has been rescinded.
– Highway 6 is now open.
– There is no access to Waterton Park.
– Fire operations are still ongoing, as some deep ground fires are still active. Residents in the area are reminded to remain vigilant and watch for vehicles.
– Watch for smoke in the area due to these fires.
– Sprinkler suppression will continue in this area.
– Watch for animals on the road.
– Re-Entry information packages are available for residents returning to their homes. These packages are available at the Administration Building and on our website.
– Wildlife in the area has been impacted by this fire; residents should remain vigilant to their presence.
– Residents are reminded to retain all information regarding the evacuation, including receipts, inventory lists of possessions and other important information. This will likely be beneficial when processing insurance claims.
– Within the South Portion of the MD:
– Deep ground fires remain active.
– Ground crews continue to suppress these fires and monitor for hot spots.
– Within the Castle Area:
– Due to more accurate assessment and measurements, the total size of this fire is 38,100 hectares. The size within the Castle Area is stated as 221 hectares.
– This fire is still classified as out of control.
– A dozer guard is in place.
– It remains 23 km from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 km from Beaver Mines.
– The local state of emergency for Division 1 will expire at 2352hrs, tonight September 18, 2017.
– The local state of emergency for the entire MD will expire at 0807hrs, tomorrow, September 19, 2017.
– These will not be renewed.