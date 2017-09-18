MD of Pincher Creek: Wildfire Update as of Sept 17 at 2:30pm

Municipal District of Pincher Creek
Wildfire Update
September 17, 2017
1430 hrs
Kenow Fire Update:
– Within the Evacuation Area:
- Deep ground fires remain active within the evacuation zone.
- Ground crews continue to suppress these areas and to monitor for hot spots.
- There will be smoke in the area due to these active deep ground fires.
- Highway 6 from Oil Basin Road to Waterton Park Boundary remains closed.
– Within the Castle Area:
- Due to more accurate assessment and measurements, the total size of this fire is 38,100 hectares. The size within the Castle Area is stated as 221 hectares.
- This fire is still classified as out of control.
- A dozer guard is in place.
- It remains 23 km from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 km from Beaver Mines.
Mandatory Evacuation:
– Remains in effect South of Oil Basin Road (Township 3-2) to Waterton Park boundary.
Limited Access to Evacuation Area:
- Residents, and tenants, of the mandatory evacuation area will continue to be permitted to enter the area for a 2 hour time period to attend to livestock and related activities.
- Residents, and tenants, are required to check in at the blockade and provide their driver’s license to RCMP personnel.
- At that time, a “Release of Liability Waiver Form” must be signed prior to entering the area.
