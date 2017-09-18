MD of Pincher Creek: Wildfire Update as of Sept 17 at 2:30pm

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 18

Municipal District of Pincher Creek
Wildfire Update
September 17, 2017
1430 hrs

Kenow Fire Update:

– Within the Evacuation Area:

  • Deep ground fires remain active within the evacuation zone.
  • Ground crews continue to suppress these areas and to monitor for hot spots.
  • There will be smoke in the area due to these active deep ground fires.
  • Highway 6 from Oil Basin Road to Waterton Park Boundary remains closed.

– Within the Castle Area:

  • Due to more accurate assessment and measurements, the total size of this fire is 38,100 hectares. The size within the Castle Area is stated as 221 hectares.
  • This fire is still classified as out of control.
  • A dozer guard is in place.
  • It remains 23 km from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 km from Beaver Mines.

Mandatory Evacuation:

– Remains in effect South of Oil Basin Road (Township 3-2) to Waterton Park boundary.

Limited Access to Evacuation Area:

  • Residents, and tenants, of the mandatory evacuation area will continue to be permitted to enter the area for a 2 hour time period to attend to livestock and related activities.
  • Residents, and tenants, are required to check in at the blockade and provide their driver’s license to RCMP personnel.
  • At that time, a “Release of Liability Waiver Form” must be signed prior to entering the area.

To keep up-t0-date please visit the MD of Pincher Creek website or follow them on Twitter or Facebook.

(click to enlarge)

