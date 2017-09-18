MD of Pincher Creek: Wildfire Update as of Sept 17 at 2:30pm

Municipal District of Pincher Creek

Wildfire Update

September 17, 2017

1430 hrs

Kenow Fire Update:

– Within the Evacuation Area:

Deep ground fires remain active within the evacuation zone.

Ground crews continue to suppress these areas and to monitor for hot spots.

There will be smoke in the area due to these active deep ground fires.

Highway 6 from Oil Basin Road to Waterton Park Boundary remains closed.

– Within the Castle Area:

Due to more accurate assessment and measurements, the total size of this fire is 38,100 hectares. The size within the Castle Area is stated as 221 hectares.

This fire is still classified as out of control.

A dozer guard is in place.

It remains 23 km from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 km from Beaver Mines.

Mandatory Evacuation:

– Remains in effect South of Oil Basin Road (Township 3-2) to Waterton Park boundary.

Limited Access to Evacuation Area:

Residents, and tenants, of the mandatory evacuation area will continue to be permitted to enter the area for a 2 hour time period to attend to livestock and related activities.

Residents, and tenants, are required to check in at the blockade and provide their driver’s license to RCMP personnel.

At that time, a “Release of Liability Waiver Form” must be signed prior to entering the area.

