Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at Foothills Country Hospice – Town Hall Meeting

The Foothills Country Hospice Board of Directors is revisiting the decision not to be a provisioning site for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at the hospice. This Town Hall meeting will provide an opportunity for learning and conversations about MAiD.

Topics of Discussion

How MAiD has evolved since legalization in Canada and in the Calgary Zone

Some ethical implications of MAiD and Palliative Care

Family experiences and their perspectives

Concerns and key considerations

Guest Speakers

Dr. Eric Wasylenko, Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Palliative Medicine, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; Clinical Lecturer, John Dossetor Health Ethics Centre, University of Alberta

Dr. Misty Watson, MAiD Medical Lead for Calgary Zone

Lise Lalonde MAiD Navigator

Family Representatives

Everyone Is Welcome to Attend

Heritage Point Golf Club

Saturday, May 4

9 AM – 12 PM

Please RSVP by May 1 by clicking here or by calling 403-995-4673 .