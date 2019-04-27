Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at Foothills Country Hospice – Town Hall Meeting

The Foothills Country Hospice Board of Directors is revisiting the decision not to be a provisioning site for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at the hospice. This Town Hall meeting will provide an opportunity for learning and conversations about MAiD.
Topics of Discussion
How MAiD has evolved since legalization in Canada and in the Calgary Zone
Some ethical implications of MAiD and Palliative Care
Family experiences and their perspectives
Concerns and key considerations
Guest Speakers
Dr. Eric Wasylenko, Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Palliative Medicine, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; Clinical Lecturer, John Dossetor Health Ethics Centre, University of Alberta
Dr. Misty Watson, MAiD Medical Lead for Calgary Zone
Lise Lalonde MAiD Navigator
Family Representatives
Everyone Is Welcome to Attend
Heritage Point Golf Club
Saturday, May 4 9 AM – 12 PM
Please RSVP by May 1 by clicking here or by calling 403-995-4673 .
