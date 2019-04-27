 Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at Foothills Country Hospice - Town Hall Meeting - Gateway Gazette

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at Foothills Country Hospice – Town Hall Meeting

Apr 27

The Foothills Country Hospice Board of Directors is revisiting the decision not to be a provisioning site for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) at the hospice. This Town Hall meeting will provide an opportunity for learning and conversations about MAiD.

Topics of Discussion

  • How MAiD has evolved since legalization in Canada and in the Calgary Zone
  • Some ethical implications of MAiD and Palliative Care
  • Family experiences and their perspectives
  • Concerns and key considerations

Guest Speakers

  • Dr. Eric Wasylenko, Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Palliative Medicine, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; Clinical Lecturer, John Dossetor Health Ethics Centre, University of Alberta
  • Dr. Misty Watson, MAiD Medical Lead for Calgary Zone
  • Lise Lalonde MAiD Navigator
  • Family Representatives

Everyone Is Welcome to Attend

Heritage Point Golf Club

Saturday, May 4
9 AM – 12 PM

Please RSVP by May 1 by clicking here or by calling 403-995-4673 .

