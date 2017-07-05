Meet Canada’s Two New Astronaut Candidates

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 05

The two astronaut candidates recruited in 2017. Left: Joshua Kutryk. Right: Jennifer Sidey. (Credit: CSA)

On , the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) launched the fourth astronaut recruitment campaign of Canada’s history. Out of 3,772 applications from Canadians in every province and territory, as well as outside Canada, and after a one-year arduous selection process, just two candidates were selected to represent Canada’s new generation of space explorers.

The CSA is proud to welcome Joshua Kutryk and Jennifer Sidey to the Canadian astronaut corps!

(Credit: Canadian Space Agency)

Joshua Kutryk worked as an experimental test pilot and a fighter pilot for the Canadian Armed Forces in Cold Lake, Alberta. He is originally from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. He holds a bachelor in mechanical engineering and a master in defence studies from the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario; a master in space studies from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida; and a master in flight test engineering from the United States Air Force’s Air University in Alabama. He wanted to become an astronaut because he has always been fascinated with space; he believes that space exploration can help make the world a better place; and above all, he wants to help humanity broaden its collective horizon.

(Credit: Canadian Space Agency)

Learn more about Joshua Kutryk:

(Credit: Canadian Space Agency)

Jennifer Sidey worked as a mechanical engineer, a combustion scientist and a lecturer at the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom (UK). She is originally from Calgary, Alberta. She holds an honours bachelor in mechanical engineering from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, and a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Cambridge in the UK. She dreamed of becoming an astronaut to advance the application of science for the benefit of society and to inspire young people to pursue their interests in science.

(Credit: Canadian Space Agency)

Learn more about Jennifer Sidey:

Before joining David Saint-Jacques and Jeremy Hansen as active Canadian astronauts, the two new recruits will relocate to Houston, Texas. They will complete a two-year astronaut candidate training program starting in  at NASA‘s Johnson Space Center.

You can now follow them on social media for updates on their training and much more.

