Meet the New Minister’s Youth Council Members

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 05

Education Minister David Eggen issued the following statement to congratulate students selected for his new Minister’s Youth Council:


“I am excited to announce that selection for the 2017-18 Minister’s Youth Council is now complete – and the list of all 32 council members is posted on the Alberta Education website.” (also see list below)

“Students in grades 7 through 12 from across Alberta make up the 2017-18 edition of the Minister’s Youth Council. They are passionate about sports, the performing arts and the environment. They volunteer for churches and mosques, community centres, animal shelters, hospitals and libraries. They are entrepreneurs and community organizers, Model UN representatives, photographers, accomplished public speakers, martial arts experts and cooks. They also have experiences in a wide range of types of education – from public school to home-schooling – and have participated in student engagement at every level. Though their backgrounds are diverse – from rural to urban – these incredible young people are united in their passion for education and their desire to ensure that every Alberta student is given the best opportunities for success.”

“I am already looking forward to our first meeting in the fall when we get to roll up our sleeves and begin discussing important education issues. Student perspectives are so important to the success of our education system. We have to work together to protect and improve education and make life better for Alberta students.”

Quick facts

  • Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council took place between February-May, 2017. All junior and senior high students from across Alberta were eligible to apply.
  • 232 junior and senior high students from across Alberta applied to be part of the Minister’s Youth Council.
  • Minister’s Youth Council members will attend three meetings in Edmonton on the following dates:
    • Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 2017
    • Feb. 2-5, 2018
    • May 4-7, 2018

Congratulations to the 2017/18 Minister’s Youth Council:

  • Amber Sayed, Edmonton
  • Amelia Flaherty Martin, Edmonton
  • Arooj Hamid, Peace River
  • Ashwati Sanjay, Calgary
  • Asha Nenshi Nathoo, Calgary
  • Bailey Dunbar, Fort Saskatchewan
  • Bilan Abdulkadir, Brooks
  • Breagh Mason, Red Deer
  • Caelyn Basaraba, Whitecourt
  • Christopher Polowy, Edmonton
  • Damon Van de Graaf, Lethbridge
  • Daniel Felipe Tirado-Ribero, Medicine Hat
  • Daniel Syed-Chaudhry, Chestermere
  • Declan Cayanga, St. Albert
  • Dustin Edgi, Edmonton
  • Emerald Robinson, Sherwood Park
  • Fajar Khan, Fort McMurray
  • Gabriella Scaman, Spruce Grove
  • J’Lyn Ramsankar, Sherwood Park
  • Jennifer Belanger, Cold Lake
  • Jeremy Marten, Fort Chipewyan
  • Julianna Davis, Lethbridge
  • Laura Somers, Calgary
  • Lauren Voisin, Calgary
  • Leo Huang, Calgary
  • Liam Lorrain, Red Deer
  • Nalyn Tindall, Camrose
  • Olivia Sekulic, Rycroft
  • Tarynne Ho, Sherwood Park
  • Ursella Khan, Red Deer
  • Vivica Addo, Edmonton
  • Zoe Huffer, Canmore
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Recipe for a Quilt

The Myth of the College Dropout

Five Priorities to Achieve Free Trade Success Within Canada

A Few Memories of the Diamond Valley Music Fest on Canada’s 150th

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Recipe for a Quilt Next Post Meet the New Minister’s Youth Council Members
%d bloggers like this: