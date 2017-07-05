Meet the New Minister’s Youth Council Members

“Students in grades 7 through 12 from across Alberta make up the 2017-18 edition of the Minister’s Youth Council. They are passionate about sports, the performing arts and the environment. They volunteer for churches and mosques, community centres, animal shelters, hospitals and libraries. They are entrepreneurs and community organizers, Model UN representatives, photographers, accomplished public speakers, martial arts experts and cooks. They also have experiences in a wide range of types of education – from public school to home-schooling – and have participated in student engagement at every level. Though their backgrounds are diverse – from rural to urban – these incredible young people are united in their passion for education and their desire to ensure that every Alberta student is given the best opportunities for success.”
“I am already looking forward to our first meeting in the fall when we get to roll up our sleeves and begin discussing important education issues. Student perspectives are so important to the success of our education system. We have to work together to protect and improve education and make life better for Alberta students.”