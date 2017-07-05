Meet the New Minister’s Youth Council Members

Education Minister David Eggen issued the following statement to congratulate students selected for his new Minister’s Youth Council:

“I am excited to announce that selection for the 2017-18 Minister’s Youth Council is now complete – and the list of all 32 council members is posted on the Alberta Education website .” (also see list below)

“Students in grades 7 through 12 from across Alberta make up the 2017-18 edition of the Minister’s Youth Council. They are passionate about sports, the performing arts and the environment. They volunteer for churches and mosques, community centres, animal shelters, hospitals and libraries. They are entrepreneurs and community organizers, Model UN representatives, photographers, accomplished public speakers, martial arts experts and cooks. They also have experiences in a wide range of types of education – from public school to home-schooling – and have participated in student engagement at every level. Though their backgrounds are diverse – from rural to urban – these incredible young people are united in their passion for education and their desire to ensure that every Alberta student is given the best opportunities for success.”

“I am already looking forward to our first meeting in the fall when we get to roll up our sleeves and begin discussing important education issues. Student perspectives are so important to the success of our education system. We have to work together to protect and improve education and make life better for Alberta students.”

Quick facts

Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council took place between February-May, 2017. All junior and senior high students from across Alberta were eligible to apply.

232 junior and senior high students from across Alberta applied to be part of the Minister’s Youth Council.

Minister’s Youth Council members will attend three meetings in Edmonton on the following dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 2017 Feb. 2-5, 2018 May 4-7, 2018



Congratulations to the 2017/18 Minister’s Youth Council:

Amber Sayed, Edmonton

Amelia Flaherty Martin, Edmonton

Arooj Hamid, Peace River

Ashwati Sanjay, Calgary

Asha Nenshi Nathoo, Calgary

Bailey Dunbar, Fort Saskatchewan

Bilan Abdulkadir, Brooks

Breagh Mason, Red Deer

Caelyn Basaraba, Whitecourt

Christopher Polowy, Edmonton

Damon Van de Graaf, Lethbridge

Daniel Felipe Tirado-Ribero, Medicine Hat

Daniel Syed-Chaudhry, Chestermere

Declan Cayanga, St. Albert

Dustin Edgi, Edmonton

Emerald Robinson, Sherwood Park

Fajar Khan, Fort McMurray

Gabriella Scaman, Spruce Grove

J’Lyn Ramsankar, Sherwood Park

Jennifer Belanger, Cold Lake

Jeremy Marten, Fort Chipewyan

Julianna Davis, Lethbridge

Laura Somers, Calgary

Lauren Voisin, Calgary

Leo Huang, Calgary

Liam Lorrain, Red Deer

Nalyn Tindall, Camrose

Olivia Sekulic, Rycroft

Tarynne Ho, Sherwood Park

Ursella Khan, Red Deer

Vivica Addo, Edmonton

Zoe Huffer, Canmore