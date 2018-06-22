Meet the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council - Gateway Gazette

Education Minister David Eggen issued the following statement to congratulate students selected for the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council:

“I am pleased to announce that selection for the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council is now complete – and the list of all 33 council members is posted on the Alberta Education website.

“Students in grades 7 through 12 from across Alberta make up the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council, including four members from last year’s council. This incredible group of students has a wide range of interests, including entrepreneurship, environmental issues, inclusion and mental health awareness. They participate in many activities, including sports teams, volunteer work, leadership conferences, and more. They also have experiences in different types of education – from public school to home-schooling in both rural and urban areas.

“Student voice is so important to the success or our education system. When diverse student perspectives are incorporated, everyone benefits. I am already looking forward to our first meeting in the fall where we will discuss issues that are important to council members. I was so impressed with the work of the 2017-18 Minister’s Youth Council, I can hardly wait to see what this new group of students has to offer to improve our education system.”

Quick facts

Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council took place between February and June 2018. Junior and senior high students aged 13 to 19 from across Alberta were eligible to apply.

More than 300 students applied to be on the 2018-19 council.

Council members will attend three meetings in Edmonton in October, February and May.