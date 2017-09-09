Memorial Tree Ceremony to be Held in George Lane Park on Sept. 27

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is hosting the 8th Annual Memorial Tree ceremony in George Lane Park on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. to recognize donors that purchased trees over the past year.

“The Town’s memorial tree program is a great way to celebrate a milestone or special moment by creating a lasting legacy in one of our parks,” said Darlene Donovan, urban forester with the Town. “It’s also good for the environment and helps us expand our urban forest throughout High River.”

The ceremony is open to the public and will include information about donor plaques purchased to commemorate loved ones and the locations of new trees added to the park in 2017.

A variety of evergreen and deciduous trees can be purchased each year including Siberian Larch, Ponderosa Pine, Colorado Spruce, Northwestern Poplar, Bur Oak, American Elm and Ohio Buckeye.

Residents can provide their preference on which park the tree is planted in either George Lane Park or Riverside Park. Memorial Trees cost $500 per tree and includes planting, plaque and maintenance.

The Town also offers a Memorial Bench program where residents can purchase a commemorative bench and request a park location. The $1,200 purchase price includes the six foot bench and plaque.

For more information, or to purchase a Memorial Tree or Bench, please call 403-603-3503. To ensure trees are ready to be planted each spring, orders must be received by January 1 each year.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

