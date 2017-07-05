A Few Memories of the Diamond Valley Music Fest on Canada’s 150th

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 05

Please enjoy the Facebook Live and some candid shots of the

Diamond Valley Music Fest

Everything was perfect for Canada’s 150th Celebration. 

Thanks to all the entertainers, the volunteers, the Town of Black Diamond, the sponsors who helped make this happen and everyone that turned out to support the event. 

 

