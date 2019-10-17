Mental Health Day: Statement from Minister Luan - Gateway Gazette

Associate Minister of Health and Addictions Jason Luan issued the following statement on World Mental Health Day (October 10):

Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Premier Kenney and Associate Minister for Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan spent some time with wellness dogs from Chimo Animal Assisted Wellness and Learning Society at the Legislature to mark World Mental Health Day.

“We know one in five people will experience a mental illness in their lifetime. That is why it is so important to have open, honest conversations about the pain associated with mental illness, the opportunities for recovery and the supports available to help people on their journey.

“This year, World Mental Health Day focuses on suicide prevention. While talking about this subject may be difficult, it is nothing compared to the tragedy of dealing with the loss of a loved one. Too many Albertans have experienced this heartbreak.

“If you are struggling with your mental health or are having suicidal thoughts, please know you are not alone. You are loved. We urge you to reach out to your family and friends and to call the Mental Health Help Line day or night at 1-877-303-2642.

“On World Mental Health Day – and every day – let’s talk openly with our loved ones about the challenges of mental illness, and the support we can provide each other to promote mental wellness, recovery and hope.”

