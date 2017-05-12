A Message from Suzanne Oel, President of the H.C.R.C.W.A: Fix Rural 911 Dispatch

As Chairperson of the Foothills Regional 911 Commission and your local Councillor, I’m sharing an important news update about our 911 Dispatch:

The issue of separating Fire & EMS Dispatch continues to be a problem in Southern Alberta. It’s gotten even worse!

We are sharing our story through our News Release , Fact Sheet (detailed stats) , Map & The 911 Call explained , on our website: https://www.fixrural911dispatch.com/

, , & , on our website: https://www.fixrural911dispatch.com/ Lives are at risk every single day, because the current broken system of separating Fire & EMS dispatch in the 911 response is causing life-threatening delays, risk to first responders, and many other problems.

of separating Fire & EMS dispatch in the 911 response is causing life-threatening delays, risk to first responders, and many other problems. This affects people who live in our area, anyone travelling on our highways, visiting our parks and tourist attractions in Southern Alberta and Banff.

We are requesting the return of EMS Dispatch to our Foothills Regional 911 Commission, because we need a Single-point 911 Call answer with Fire & EMS dispatched together to solve the multiple problems causing delays.

to solve the multiple problems causing delays. We are asking the Health Minister to allow Foothills Regional 911 to become a satellite EMS Dispatch Centre, as has been done in 4 other places in Alberta.

Please visit our website for a draft letter you can email to help support this effort:

https://www.fixrural911dispatch.com/

Check out our FB page:

https://www.facebook.com/FixRural911Dispatch/

Related

Watch as MLA Pat Stier brings this issue to the Legislature

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

