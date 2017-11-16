Message from Turner Valley RCMP and Rural Crime Watch on Suspicious Activity

The R.C.M.P. has asked us to send you this message:

We continue to receive reports of suspicious vehicles and property crime in and around our jurisdiction. We are not alone in this fight, as neighbouring detachments and other police forces are experiencing the same issues.

Stolen Vehicles, Break and Enter, Theft of Property, Suspicious Vehicles/Persons

We are asking for continued support from Rural Crime Watch members and the general public:

1) Report suspicious persons and vehicles at the time

2) Give as much detail as you can. example: License plate if seen, Make and Model of vehicle if known, Number of occupants and their gender, possibly clothing if personal contact was made, and what activity was taking place.

Continue to Protect Yourselves:

Ensure that all keys and valuables are not left in your vehicles.

Ensure if you have a gated property, that you secure the gate when you are home or away.

If you have video surveillance cameras, letting police know that footage is available could be extremely helpful

Ensure that someone is checking your property if you are away for a period of time. Winter appears to be upon us, so snow clearing will need to be done so a home looks occupied.

Be a good neighbour; keep an eye out for each other.

When in doubt, Call:

Turner Valley RCMP complaint line, (403) 933-4262,

Administration line, (403) 933-7227 Monday – Friday

911 in case of Emergency

Let the High Country Rural Crime Watch Association also add that to fulfill the R.C.M.P.’s last point, “Be a good neighbour; keep an eye out for each other,” you might let your neighbours know about our Association. Thanks to a grant from Legacy Oil, membership in it is free and gives members who live in or have property in the High Country area a sign to post on their property. To join, just phone me at the number below.

J.R.

John Robin Allen

Membership Coordinator

High Country Rural Crime Watch Association

P.O. Box 982, Turner Valley, Alberta T0L 2A0

Phone: (403) 931-2407

Web page: hcrcwa.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

