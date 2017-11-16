Message from Turner Valley RCMP and Rural Crime Watch on Suspicious Activity

The R.C.M.P. has asked us to send you this message:
We continue to receive reports of suspicious vehicles and property crime in and around our jurisdiction. We are not alone in this fight, as neighbouring detachments and other police forces are experiencing the same issues.
Stolen Vehicles, Break and Enter, Theft of Property, Suspicious Vehicles/Persons
We are asking for continued support from Rural Crime Watch members and the general public:
1) Report suspicious persons and vehicles at the time
2) Give as much detail as you can. example: License plate if seen, Make and Model of vehicle if known, Number of occupants and their gender, possibly clothing if personal contact was made, and what activity was taking place.
Continue to Protect Yourselves:
When in doubt, Call:
Turner Valley RCMP complaint line, (403) 933-4262,
Administration line, (403) 933-7227 Monday – Friday
911 in case of Emergency
Let the High Country Rural Crime Watch Association also add that to fulfill the R.C.M.P.’s last point, “Be a good neighbour; keep an eye out for each other,” you might let your neighbours know about our Association. Thanks to a grant from Legacy Oil, membership in it is free and gives members who live in or have property in the High Country area a sign to post on their property. To join, just phone me at the number below.
J.R.
John Robin Allen
Membership Coordinator
High Country Rural Crime Watch Association
P.O. Box 982, Turner Valley, Alberta T0L 2A0
Phone: (403) 931-2407
Web page: hcrcwa.ca