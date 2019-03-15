Métis Students Set Up for Success at SAIT - Gateway Gazette

The Métis Education Foundation, through the Rupertsland Institute (RLI), has presented a major gift to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in support of Métis students attending the institution.

An $850,000 endowment fund will be created for Métis students who attend SAIT to help remove financial barriers and set them up for success. These funds are in addition to $100,000 already established, for an overall $950,000 fund in support of Métis student success.

The Métis Education Foundation, through the Rupertsland Institute, is contributing $500,000. SAIT committed to raise the funds to match half of the Métis Education Foundation’s investment ($250,000) over the next ten years. Plus, TransCanada Corporation generously contributed an additional $100,000 in support of the endowment fund.

“Today we announce and celebrate yet another milestone for the Métis Education Foundation,” says Audrey Poitras, President, Métis Nation of Alberta. “It was not that long ago that the Métis Nation had little or no support for Métis students studying at the post-secondary level. This partnership between SAIT, the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Rupertsland Institute and Métis Education Foundation has established an endowment, created in perpetuity, and will form part of the Métis Nation’s endowment program for many, many years.”

Building opportunities for Métis students

Matt Adolphe, Academic Chair with Learner and Academic Services at SAIT, says the endowment will create new applied education options for Alberta’s Métis students. Adolphe, who is Métis, says having this financial support available to members of his community will reinforce the message that SAIT is a welcoming place.

“It’s important for any post-secondary institute to encourage people to step up and embrace their culture and heritage,” he says. “It’s a beautiful thing and it’s something we need to do. It supports the trend towards openness and acceptance. It will help our students to feel more comfortable about expressing their culture and their identity.”

Heather Magotiaux, SAIT Vice President, External Relations, agrees.

“At SAIT we have a passion for student success,” Magotiaux says. “This substantial and transformative gift will have an impact on our Métis students for years to come. This investment is going to change lives — it is going to create leaders in industry and throughout the community.”

Source: SAIT