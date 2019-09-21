Mid-Autumn Festival: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, issued the following statement celebrating the end of harvest:

“As summer turns to fall, with the moon as orange as the leaves, many Albertans of Asian heritage are celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival.

“This festival marks the end of the harvest, and emphasizes three core values: gathering, thanksgiving and prayer. Families use this time to reunite in the spirit of gratitude, while praying for new blessings such as long life and prosperity.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival calls for delicious mooncakes, brightly coloured lanterns and time spent with loved ones. Since it was introduced to Canada, it has gained a few new traditions, including pumpkin pie-eating contests.

“May we all nurture a spirit of thanksgiving, while embracing the gifts the future holds for us. I wish everyone taking part in the celebrations a joyful and blessed Mid-Autumn Festival!”