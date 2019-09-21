Mid-Autumn Festival: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

“As summer turns to fall, with the moon as orange as the leaves, many Albertans of Asian heritage are celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival.
“This festival marks the end of the harvest, and emphasizes three core values: gathering, thanksgiving and prayer. Families use this time to reunite in the spirit of gratitude, while praying for new blessings such as long life and prosperity.
“The Mid-Autumn Festival calls for delicious mooncakes, brightly coloured lanterns and time spent with loved ones. Since it was introduced to Canada, it has gained a few new traditions, including pumpkin pie-eating contests.
“May we all nurture a spirit of thanksgiving, while embracing the gifts the future holds for us. I wish everyone taking part in the celebrations a joyful and blessed Mid-Autumn Festival!”
Mid-Autumn Festival: Statement from Minister Aheer
An Abundant “Harvest of The Arts” on Elma Street: 2nd Annual Elma Street OKOTOKS ARTSwalk
TELUS Gives Seniors in Western Canada Peace of Mind with LivingWell Companion
High Country Rural Crime Watch: Meeting with Alberta Justice Minister