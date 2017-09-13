The Military Museums: Taurus ARV Honours Calgarian Soldier

The Taurus ARV (Armoured Recovery Vehicle) was originally used to recover and tow armoured vehicles disabled by combat damage or mechanical failure during military operations.
The Taurus ARV was acquired by The Military Museums in November 2016. It was previously deployed in Afghanistan where it was used in support of operations with the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians), B Squadron, who deployed there in Oct 2006 with a squadron of Leopard C2 tanks.
The Taurus ARV is capable of changing components such as engines and transmissions and can lift up an entire Leopard C2 turret, including the 105-mm gun. The Taurus ARV can carry a Leopard tanks engine so it can be replaced in the field, and can also operate as a bulldozer and refuel other vehicles.
The Taurus has a crew of 3-4 and weighs around 40,000 kg. The winch it carries has a 35,000 kg pull, up to 100,000 kg at 3:1 mechanical advantage. It is also lightly armed with two 7.62mm medium machine guns and a 76mm multi-barrel grenade dispenser.
This Taurus ARV is dedicated to the memory of Corporal Nathan Hornburg, originally from Calgary, Alberta, who was killed in Afghanistan on September 24, 2007.
After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the The United States, a US-led mission to Afghanistan was formed to remove the Taliban government. Soldiers from the Lord Strathcona’s Horse deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan with the Reconnaissance Squadron of the 3 PPCLI Battle Group as part of the US Task Force Rakkisan on Operation APOLLO between January and July 2002.
In 2004 the Regiment deployed as part of Operation ATHENA which resulted in a expanded commitment by the Regiment. In October 2006, the first complete tank squadron deployed since Korea arrived in Afghanistan with the Lord Strathcona’s Horse, B Squadron.
The Lord Strathcona’s Horse were equipped with 15 Leopard C2 tanks, as well as four recovery vehicles and four engineering vehicles. The Regiment continued to provide tanks and personnel, rotating squadrons for each tour until January 2011, for a total of eight consecutive rotations.
Strathcona soldiers served with excellence during the conflict, receiving numerous commendations and medals, though their success did not come without great cost.
On September 24, 2007, Corporal Nathan Hornburg of the King’s Own Calgary Regiment (attached to B Squadron) was killed when the Armoured Recovery Vehicle he was driving was disabled during a recovery under fire.
The Taurus ARV is a permanent exhibit at the Military Museums in Calgary, located at 4520 Crowchild Trail SW. The Museums is open daily, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day: Monday – Sunday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
