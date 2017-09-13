The Military Museums: Taurus ARV Honours Calgarian Soldier

The Taurus ARV was acquired by The Military Museums in November 2016. It was previously deployed in Afghanistan where it was used in support of operations with the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians), B Squadron, who deployed there in Oct 2006 with a squadron of Leopard C2 tanks.

The Taurus ARV is capable of changing components such as engines and transmissions and can lift up an entire Leopard C2 turret, including the 105-mm gun. The Taurus ARV can carry a Leopard tanks engine so it can be replaced in the field, and can also operate as a bulldozer and refuel other vehicles.

The Taurus has a crew of 3-4 and weighs around 40,000 kg. The winch it carries has a 35,000 kg pull, up to 100,000 kg at 3:1 mechanical advantage. It is also lightly armed with two 7.62mm medium machine guns and a 76mm multi-barrel grenade dispenser.

This Taurus ARV is dedicated to the memory of Corporal Nathan Hornburg, originally from Calgary, Alberta, who was killed in Afghanistan on September 24, 2007.

Afghanistan Mission