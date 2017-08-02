Military Police Ride Across Canada to Help Support Blind Children

All fundraising efforts of the 2017 Military Police National Motorcycle Relay will be directed to our flagship charity, the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Tony Brooks is the National Chair of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay in 2017.

Taking place as Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the 2017 Military Police National Motorcycle Relay will begin on July 30 in Victoria, British Columbia, and end on August 23 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Route

From coast to coast, the Relay travels across Canada with stops at Canadian Armed Forces establishments along the way. The Relay does not simply follow the Trans-Canada Highway. The route for the Relay goes out its way to visit Canadian Armed Forces bases, points of interest, and enjoyable motorcycle routes. The route also dips through Southern Ontario to recognize fallen Canadian Armed Forces members by including the Highway of Heroes between Toronto and Trenton.

Originally, the Relay alternated direction each year, but it now proceeds West to East annually. National riders dip their rear tires in the Pacific Ocean and proceed to Newfoundland where they dip front tires in the Atlantic Ocean.

Participation

The Relay is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts holding a current motorcycle endorsement on their provincial license. All brands of motorcycle or three wheeler (Trike or Spyder) are welcome.

No longer limited to Military Police personnel, the ride is now open to anyone (military or civilian) who wishes to join for a day, a province or the entire national relay.

Without a dedicated group of volunteers, an event of this magnitude would not be possible. Our national committee and provincial and local organizers give freely of their time and put in many hours of work in support of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay and the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

History

This year (2017) will be the ninth annual Military Police National Motorcycle Relay. The relay was founded in 2009 as a way to build camaraderie between Military Police motorcycle enthusiasts. It has grown to become a great supporter of charities such as the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

Fundraising

This year (2017), there are amazing events planned all across the country all to raise money for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.