Military Police Ride Across Canada to Help Support Blind Children

Ottawa – They begin with back tires in the Pacific and end with front tires in the Atlantic.
The annual Military Police National Motorcycle Relay (MPNMR) began Sunday in Victoria, British Columbia, as riders started a relay across Canada to raise funds for visually impaired children.
The MPNMR is the world’s longest annual motorcycle relay, travelling more than 10 000 kilometres from coast to coast with stops at Canadian Armed Forces establishments and points of interest along the way.
About 300 riders will participate, each driving a leg of the relay (some for a day, some for a province and some from coast to coast) as the Relay makes its way acorss the country to arrive St. John’s, Newfoundland, on August 23.
Founded as a way to build camaraderie between Military Police motorcycle enthusiasts, the Relay is now open to anyone (military or civilian) who wishes to ride. Since 2009, the Relay has raised more than $480 000 on behalf of the Military Police Fund for Blind Children and other charities.
“The Canadian Forces Military Police take pride in leading this annual relay that has contributed so much to helping meet the needs of visually impaired children in Canada. Each year, thanks to the contributions of people across this country, the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay helps improve the lives of visually impaired children and their families.”
Brigadier-General Robert Delaney, Canadian Forces Provost Marshal and Commander Canadian Forces Military Police Group
“It’s an honour to lead the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay and help raise funds for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children. This is an experience that is unforgettable as a Canadian and a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. I am filled with pride when I think about the work we are all doing to raise funds for visually impaired children everywhere.”
Petty Officer Second Class, Tony Brooks National Chairperson for the Military Police National Relay
All fundraising efforts of the 2017 Military Police National Motorcycle Relay will be directed to our flagship charity, the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.
Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Tony Brooks is the National Chair of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay in 2017.
Taking place as Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the 2017 Military Police National Motorcycle Relay will begin on July 30 in Victoria, British Columbia, and end on August 23 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
From coast to coast, the Relay travels across Canada with stops at Canadian Armed Forces establishments along the way. The Relay does not simply follow the Trans-Canada Highway. The route for the Relay goes out its way to visit Canadian Armed Forces bases, points of interest, and enjoyable motorcycle routes. The route also dips through Southern Ontario to recognize fallen Canadian Armed Forces members by including the Highway of Heroes between Toronto and Trenton.
Originally, the Relay alternated direction each year, but it now proceeds West to East annually. National riders dip their rear tires in the Pacific Ocean and proceed to Newfoundland where they dip front tires in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Relay is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts holding a current motorcycle endorsement on their provincial license. All brands of motorcycle or three wheeler (Trike or Spyder) are welcome.
No longer limited to Military Police personnel, the ride is now open to anyone (military or civilian) who wishes to join for a day, a province or the entire national relay.
Without a dedicated group of volunteers, an event of this magnitude would not be possible. Our national committee and provincial and local organizers give freely of their time and put in many hours of work in support of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay and the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.
This year (2017) will be the ninth annual Military Police National Motorcycle Relay. The relay was founded in 2009 as a way to build camaraderie between Military Police motorcycle enthusiasts. It has grown to become a great supporter of charities such as the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.
This year (2017), there are amazing events planned all across the country all to raise money for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.