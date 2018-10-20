Millarville Arena Plans to Be Ready for the Christmas Market - Gateway Gazette

Our new Arena build is underway! Thank you to Blaine, Malcolm, Loren and IronWood (Ryan Schmidt) in bringing the pieces together for this rebuild. We continue to encourage all to help our arena donation efforts.

If you or someone you know would like to be involved in our fundraising committee for the Arena, please contact the office at [email protected]

We are engaging all stakeholders in supporting this build and we are on track to have the shell up by our November Christmas Market!

Let’s keep the fundraising going. Every little bit helps.

Visit our website at www.millarvilleracetrack.com for updates.

Building for the Future

A significantly larger building: 24,750 sq ft (former building was 16,000 sq ft). This will accommodate an increased demand for space from user groups, market vendors and members at large.

The events that are accommodated include:

Farm recreation

Festivals

Horse and livestock shows

4-H groups

Auctions

Youth events

Horse clinics

The steel structure allows for a wider, low-maintenance facility that is safer, non-combustible and has a longer life expectancy.

PLEASE CONSIDER BECOMING A DONOR TO HELP US BUILD FOR THE FUTURE!

IF YOU WOULD LIKE A TAX RECEIPT, PLEASE DIRECT YOUR CHEQUE TO THE MD OF FOOTHILLS #31. IN ORDER TO

RECEIVE A TAX RECEIPT YOUR DONATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED AS FOLLOWS:

• Donations $100 or more qualify

• Cheques should be made payable to the MD of Foothills #31

• Donation information attached to the cheque and included in the attachment to the MD the purpose

of the donation – Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society

• Donation cheques should be directed to the MD Office:

Administrative Office

MD of Foothills No. 31

309 MacLeod Trail

Box 5605

High River, AB T1V 1M7

Donor information and donor address either on the cheque or attached information to the cheque, tax receipts will be sent to this location.

A weekly delivery of donations that are received in the MRAS office will be delivered to the MD office in High River.

You have several ways to donate if you do not want a tax receipt or are donating under $100:

• E-transfer to [email protected]

• Credit Card – Call the office (403.931.3411) to make a credit card donation

• Cheque to the MRAS office at Box 68, Millarville, AB TOL 1KO