Millarville Horticultural Club Annual Plant Sale - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our annual plant sale is on June 7, 2018 at the Millarville Racetrack Quonset at 7pm sharp. You can come early at 6:30 to check out the plants. The plants are supplied by the club members and are Chinook hardy and potted up ready to plant. Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.