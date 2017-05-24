Millarville Horticultural Club: Annual Plant Sale

By Gateway Gazette

May 24

The next club event is our annual plant sale on Thursday June 1 at the Millarville Racetrack. 7pm sharp the rope drops. Locally grown plants are available for sale at reasonable prices. Come join us for lots of entertainment and free plant advice. Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] at 403-931-3989 for more information.

New members are always welcome to the Club. Be sure to like us on Facebook.  Membership is $15/year.

As you can see there have been a huge variety of plants and lots of shoppers at past sales:

(photos courtesy of Millarville Horticultural Club Facebook)

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Turner Valley Storefront Enhancement Program

Shopping Locally Helps Your Community

Call James Lozinsky for Your Legal Needs

WHOAS: New Babies

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Calgary RCMP INSET Charge Woman for Online Threats Next Post Manchester Bombing: Premier Notley statement
%d bloggers like this: