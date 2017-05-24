Millarville Horticultural Club: Annual Plant Sale

The next club event is our annual plant sale on Thursday June 1 at the Millarville Racetrack. 7pm sharp the rope drops. Locally grown plants are available for sale at reasonable prices. Come join us for lots of entertainment and free plant advice. Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] at 403-931-3989 for more information.

New members are always welcome to the Club. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

As you can see there have been a huge variety of plants and lots of shoppers at past sales:

(photos courtesy of Millarville Horticultural Club Facebook)

