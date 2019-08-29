Millarville Horticultural Club: Bat Talk - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our September meeting is Tuesday September 10 at 6:30pm. It is our fall potluck so bring a favorite dish to share. At 7:30pm a speaker will be speaking about bats. See you there.

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.