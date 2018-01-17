Millarville Horticultural Club: Bring Your Garden Catalogues

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting is February 13th, 2018 at 7:30pm. Bring your favourite garden catalogue to inspire others. We get a good selection of bulbs, vegetable and flower seeds and potatoes catalogues to choose from.The March meeting will be on Saturday March 10th at 10am. Bob Cooper and Suzanne Maidment will be making bluebird houses. The fee is $20 and you need to preregister. No regular meeting on March 13th. Spring is right around the corner! Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15 /year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989

