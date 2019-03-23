Millarville Horticultural Club: Bumblebee Nestboxes - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday April 10th.
We will be making bumblebee nest boxes. The fee will be announced when registering. The registration deadline is April 1st. Contact Sheila Virgo at 403-931-3989 or email [email protected]
Tuesday May 8th
is the next meeting. It is our spring potluck. 6:30pm is the dinner, bring your favourite dish for 5-6 people, Julie Walker will be speaking on re-wilding your garden at 7:30. She is a local and knows her native plants and animals. Also please remember to like us on Facebook
! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected]
or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.