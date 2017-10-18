Millarville Horticultural Club: California Landscaping

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 18

The next Millarville Horticultural Club meeting is on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30pm at the Millarville church house. We will be having a speaker, Elliot Mansell. He is going to be talking about his landscaping job in California. It is also our annual general meeting. Please come and vote.

Warm up with a talk on California landscaping

Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] or 403-931-3989 for more information. New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Millarville Horticultural Club: California Landscaping

Come on in for treats and 10% OFF* at Pharmasave Black Diamond

Call James Lozinsky for Your Legal Needs

Foothills School Division ~ Provincial Assessment Results

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Okotoks AB- Possession stolen property/ Stolen Motor Vehicle recovered Next Post Millarville Horticultural Club: California Landscaping
%d bloggers like this: