Millarville Horticultural Club: California Landscaping

The next Millarville Horticultural Club meeting is on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30pm at the Millarville church house. We will be having a speaker, Elliot Mansell. He is going to be talking about his landscaping job in California. It is also our annual general meeting. Please come and vote.

Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] or 403-931-3989 for more information. New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

