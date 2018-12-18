Millarville Horticultural Club: Carrying for Your Houseplants - Gateway Gazette

Millarville Horticultural Club: Carrying for Your Houseplants

By Contributor

Dec 18
Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday January 8. Janet Melrose will be discussing house plants. Propagating, best plants for air filtering and  general health of plants.
Please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Millarville Horticultural Club: Carrying for Your Houseplants

Town of High River’s Fire Chief Talks Ice Safety on Lakes and Ponds

High River Council Putting Town-owned Property on the Market Come Spring

Radon Gas Concentrations May be Even Higher in Rural Alberta Than in Big Cities

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post ’Tis the Season for Fire Safety Next Post Millarville Horticultural Club: Carrying for Your Houseplants