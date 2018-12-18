Millarville Horticultural Club: Carrying for Your Houseplants - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday January 8. Janet Melrose will be discussing house plants. Propagating, best plants for air filtering and general health of plants.
Please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email[email protected]or call Sheila at403-931-3989.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok