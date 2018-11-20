Millarville Horticultural Club: Christmas Centerpieces - Gateway Gazette

Millarville Horticultural Club: Christmas Centerpieces

By Contributor

Nov 20

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. The next meeting is December 11th at 7:30pm. We will be making a Christmas centerpiece with Paul Rishaug.  There is a cost of $20 and you need to pre-register by December 4th or be one of the first 20 registrations.

Remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.

One of the beautiful centerpieces from last year.

