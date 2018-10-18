Millarville Horticultural Club: Come Join Our Club - Gateway Gazette

Millarville Horticultural Club: Come Join Our Club

By Contributor

Oct 18

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. The next meeting is on November 13th. It is our AGM and is a chance to meet some of our new members. Please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening,  join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.

