Millarville Horticultural Club: Cutter Bees - Gateway Gazette

Oct 02

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. The next meeting is October 9th at 7:30pm. We will be talking about cutter bees with Linc Best.   Please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15 /year. We welcome new members.  For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.

