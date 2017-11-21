Millarville Horticultural Club: Decorate Your Door for Christmas

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting is December 12th at 7:30pm. Paul Rishaug will be making a Christmas door swag. The cost will be $20 and you need to preregister by Dec 1st with Sheila Virgo.

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.

