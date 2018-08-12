Millarville Horticultural Club: Growing Garlic - Gateway Gazette

Millarville Horticultural Club: Growing Garlic

By Contributor

Aug 12
Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house.
This September meeting is at Forage and Farm hosted by Cheryl Greisinger. She will be sharing her garlic growing hints and what to do with garlic. Come for a farm tour and bring a picnic supper to eat (no cooking facilities). This will be at 6:30pm. If you would like to come please email or phone Sheila Virgo to get directions to the farm.
Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information [email protected] call Sheila at 403-931-3989.
