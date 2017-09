The next club meeting is on Tuesday, October 10th at 7:30pm at the Millarville church house. We are lucky to have Janet Melrose share her expertise in garlic growing. This crop is easy to grow and wonderful to eat.

Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] or at 403-931-3989 for more information. New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google