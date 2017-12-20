Millarville Horticultural Club – Heritage Seeds

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting is January 9, 2018 at 7:30pm. Shane from Wild Rose Heritage Seeds in Lethbridge will be talking about his local seed company. It is an exciting opportunity to hear about a company that grows and collects it’s own heritage seeds. So the seeds will grow here!

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15 /year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

