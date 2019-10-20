Millarville Horticultural Club is Gearing up for Christmas - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 7:30pm. It is our annual general meeting. It is a great opportunity to share ideas and suggestions for the upcoming year.

Our December 10 meeting will be a Christmas decoration workshop with creative Paul Rishaug. Pre-registration required.

We had to cancel our October meeting with Garden Retreat due to weather. We will be seeing Stacey for the January 14, 2020 meeting. See you there.

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening , join our club.